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Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
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10
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ID: 37666
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion

About the complex

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Located in one of the most popular areas of northern Tel-Aviv, Ben Yehuda Street, this apartment enjoys a sought after urban environment, close to the sea, shops, transport, cafes and cycle paths. The neighbourhood, in the midst of architectural renewal thanks to the TAMA 38 projects, today represents a valuable address to live or invest in. 3 rooms, 72 m2 interior and 23 m2 terraces, ideal for enjoying outdoor spaces. Renovated building after TAMA 38 with elevator. Luminous thanks to its east, north and south orientations, it offers a pleasant atmosphere and natural ventilation. A rare property in this area, suitable for both a principal residence and an investment with strong heritage potential.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
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