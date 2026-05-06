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Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,74M
;
10
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ID: 37668
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yitzhak Sadeh

About the complex

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FOR SALE Eternal sea view • High floor • Architectural decoration Located in one of the most sought after areas of Bat Yam, close to the sea, shops and transport, this exceptional mini-penthouse offers a high-end living environment, bright and elegant, with panoramic and unobstructed sea views. A rare property, tastefully decorated by an interior architect, combining generous volumes, quality services and immediate profitability. 5 pieces 136 m2 of interior surface 24 m2 terrace overlooking the sea 37th floor (spectacular view) Lift + lift Shabbat Beautifully furnished apartment, upscale finishes 2 modern bathrooms Spacious living spaces, optimized layout Major assets Panoramic sea view at 180° Decoration signed interior architect 2 parking spaces 1 cellar Building offering all amenities Residential environment sought, near sea & services Currently rented: 6,500 Monthly expenses: 1,540 Suitable for: Rental investment Principal residence Premium foot-to-earth Price charged 4 900 000

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,74M
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