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Residential quarter Appartement lumineux et spacieux a vendre a givat mordehai jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$947,850
;
4
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ID: 37393
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shahal, 54

About the complex

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In the heart of Givat Mordechai, in a sought after and practical environment for daily life, discover this beautiful apartment 4,5 bright rooms enjoying an open view and an exceptional location in Jerusalem. Located on a high floor, the apartment offers a pleasant living room, a balcony of 8 m2, and a mamad. The property was renovated 7 years ago and is in very good general condition. The building has a Shabbat elevator and a parking lot. The neighborhood is particularly appreciated for its proximity to schools, synagogues, shops, transport and medical centers. An excellent opportunity for a family, a young couple or a heritage investment in Jerusalem. Available in 4 months.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement lumineux et spacieux a vendre a givat mordehai jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$947,850
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