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Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$637,240
01/06/2026
$637,240
31/05/2026
$635,450
;
10
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ID: 37021
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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In the Agamim district, 50 meters from the lake, in a beautiful recent building, spacious and neat 4-room apartment with adjacent cellar.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$637,240
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