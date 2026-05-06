  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique

Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,01M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 37843
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Basel

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad (security room) Large bathroom 5th floor Elevator Beautiful view of Basel Street Very quiet and very bright South orientation NOT TO MISS

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf aprEs tama 300m de la mer vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix dun appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
from
$10,00M
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,40M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,68M
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,90M
Smilansky Netanya Project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Marketing on Pre Sale In the city center of Netanya Close to the beginnings, synagogue,gan and facing the park of Jerusalem Located less than 5 minutes walk from th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,000
Beautiful 5 spacious rooms available for rent, located in Kiryat Yovel in a new tower (2 years), high floor providing exceptional brightness as well as incredible panoramic views. Master bedroom, mamad, central air conditioning, wall heating. Also includes 2 car parks and a private cellar. Q…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Show all Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$514,750
Charming 3 exclusive rooms in the heart of Hadera city centre in a quiet location! Characteristics: - Apartment 3 rooms of about 70 m2 - Terrace - On the 4th floor out of 6 - Elevator - Cadastre - Excellent location - Attractive price At the foot of the building: Carrefour supermarket, chi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications