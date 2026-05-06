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Residential quarter Special investisseur immeuble neuf 3 pieces ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
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Residential quarter Special investisseur immeuble neuf 3 pieces ascenseur
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ID: 37689
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, Frenchy

About the complex

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Bauhaus Renovate Building - Nine 3 rooms with elevator perfect as rental investment Perfect 1st purchase Possibility to buy parking +400k

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Special investisseur immeuble neuf 3 pieces ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
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