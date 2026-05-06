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Residential quarter Mini penthouse exceptionnel de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$3,05M
;
7
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ID: 37508
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH Are you dreaming of a unique, splendid, refined apartment with a large terrace as a bonus? The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents in exclusivity a magnificent apartment decorated by an architect, in the city centre, rue Tarna, in the high-end project VIVA, appreciated by Francophones. Characteristics: - 5 room apartment - Area of approximately 130 m2 - 45 m2 XL terrace with panoramic open view! - On the 26th floor, with Shabbat elevator - Beautiful bright living room with a large bay window - Beautiful furnished kitchen with a large bar - 4 bedrooms, including a secure room and an incredible master suite with a large dressing room - Lobby, 4 elevators - Two underground parking spaces! Located above a shopping centre, with a supermarket, shops, restaurants, and the French-speaking medical center of Hadera. A few minutes' walk from Francophone communities and a 12-minute drive from the seafront. Exceptional! For more information: Ra'hel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse exceptionnel de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$3,05M
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