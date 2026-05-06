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Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
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8
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ID: 37435
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 70

About the complex

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New 4-room apartment with terrace – Close to the Dizengoff Center Recently built apartment in a privileged location, a few minutes walk from the beach and the lively centre of Tel Aviv. • 4 rooms, 92 m2 • Spacious sunny terrace of 15 m2 • Living room with open kitchen • Parental suite with private bathroom • Secure room (mamad) and another room • Additional bathroom and guest toilet • 3rd floor on 6 with elevator • Private parking Ideal for living or investing! Price: 6,900,000 Price per m2: 63,302

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
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