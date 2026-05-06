  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove

Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37470
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaAvoda, 56

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Standing building 3rd floor with elevator / parking and cellar 80m2 net + balcony 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes + 2 bathroom Quiet / green / on street Rare product

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,90M
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$2,00M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,45M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$976,250
You are viewing
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,59M
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,55M
Project in the heart of Ramez district - high-end finishes
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,35M
Beautiful surface of 126 m2 net. Apartment on the 4th floor with terrace of 14 m2. Open view. Renovated building. Parking. Downtown Raanana. Close to all amenities. Immediately. Quick sale
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications