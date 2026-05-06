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Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,05M
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2
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ID: 37498
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, 15

About the complex

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Exclusive project located on one of the most popular streets of Tel Aviv, combining local charm and modern standing. Directed by Gorel and designed by Lior Ben Dov Architects, with a high level of demands and finishes. Key features: Elegant architecture and optimized plans Spacious apartments with terraces Mamad in each unit Intimate project with premium benefits Typologies: *3 and 4 pieces *Garden apartment * Penthouse with private roof and swimming pool Exceptional location: On foot from Rothschild, Carmel Market (150 m), the sea and places of life Next start Flexible payment In summary: a rare, ultra-central project with premium positioning and strong heritage potential.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,05M
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