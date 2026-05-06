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Residential quarter Tournez la cle brossez vous les dents et dormez

Hadera, Israel
from
$4,00M
;
10
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ID: 37697
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Tiomkin, 1

About the complex

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BZH You won't need to invest a single shekel in this house! Enter, enjoy and be seduced by the luxury it offers! The French-speaking department RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents in exclusivity a sumptuous house in the residential and pavilion area Haotsar on the private and popular Hamoshava street. A beautiful bright town house of 160 m2 built on a plot of 250 m2 in one of the most beautiful streets of the Haotsar district! Characteristics: ⭐️ Family house of 5 rooms, ⭐️ Large new kitchen and design with plenty of storage and marble bar! ⭐️ Careful garden at the back with fruit trees, ⭐️ Large living room, secured on the ground floor, ⭐️ 3 bedrooms upstairs including a luxurious master suite with its closed terrace, ⭐️ Recent renovations have been carried out with high-end standard materials, ⭐️ Quick access to train station and motorways 2 and 4. ⭐️ Next to Yehoshua Park, schools, ganims and a few minutes from the amenities of the city centre. A refined family home to grow your children in an environment where it is good to live! Exceptional price! For more information: Ra'hel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Tournez la cle brossez vous les dents et dormez
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,00M
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