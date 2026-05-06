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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
;
10
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ID: 37436
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frishman, 42

About the complex

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For sale – 3-room apartment with sea view Tour Frishman Area: 91 m2 + Terrace: 12 m2 Floor: 11th, northeast orientation (sea view) Parts: • Spacious living room • Secure room (Mamad) • Master suite with bathroom Total bathrooms : 2 Parking : Yes Cellar: 12 m2 In the tower: gym, 24-hour guard, swimming pool Price: 10,500,000 shekels Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
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