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Residential quarter A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,48M
;
9
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ID: 37304
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Apartment 3 rooms, 71 m2, completely renovated – Located in a strategic location between King George and Bezall streets, at the meeting point of Rehavia and Nahlaot neighborhoods, and a short walk from Mahane Yehuda Market. Terrace of 9 m2, soccah on the 4th floor with elevator. Very bright apartment including a parental suite. New and equipped kitchen: almost everything is integrated (including refrigerator), many closets and 2 sinks. New integrated wall cabinets in the living room, bedrooms and hallway. Electric shutters and armored door. Price : 3480000 sh

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,48M
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