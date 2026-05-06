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Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement

Hadera, Israel
from
$11,900
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8
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ID: 37421
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Golda Meir

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Hadera, Israel
from
$11,900
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