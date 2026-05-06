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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$940,750
;
10
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ID: 37654
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Sderot HaAtzmaut, 44

About the complex

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Bat Yam - IDF Street Apartment crossing West/East 4 rooms 106 m2 with charming terrace of about 13m2 (1 master with bathroom + 2 bedrooms of which 1 mamad) Parking space included 4th floor with elevator New building in good condition and well maintained. Highlights: Large bright living room (there is currently a small kitchen/lounge separation by easily removable partitions to get a large living room) 2 bathrooms + laundry Spacious and sunny parental suite 2 bedrooms + 1 mamad Private storage area on the landing Ground floor parking Pool for bicycles in basement A light renovation will be enough to transform this property into a real opportunity and make it a wanted living environment Building assets: Recent construction Quiet and family environment Immediate proximity to tram, bus, shops, schools and beach

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$940,750
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