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Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur givat shaoul

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,163
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5
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ID: 37776
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Kanfei Nesharim

About the complex

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Newly available for rent in the sought after and luxurious project of the "Migdal Hanesharim", with a sumptuous entrance hall, a gatekeeper at the entrance and underground parking. On the 7th floor, a new office and high standing with a gross area of 248 m2, with two exhibitions. It offers a green view of the mountains of Jerusalem, a kitchenette and private toilets. Possibility to create 9 offices and an additional reception room. It is possible to connect 2 additional offices of 141 m2 and 162 m2 each, to reach a total gross area of 551 m2. The price per m2 is 85 NIS for rent, 17.5 NIS per m2 for building charges, and 22 NIS per m2 for arnona. The price is before VAT and entry into the offices is immediate. Extremely sought after location at the entrance to the city and close to central transport axes.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur givat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,163
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