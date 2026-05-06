  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces lumineux a jerusalem avec livraison rapide jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces lumineux a jerusalem avec livraison rapide jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 37387
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Ya'akov Ne'eman, 18

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Imagine entering a new apartment, bathed in light, without waiting for years of construction and without compromise on your quality of life. Located in the heart of a developing and highly sought-after area, street Located on the 12th floor of a new building with elevators of Shabbat, it has a pleasant balcony of 14 m2, perfect for relaxing or receiving. Two basement parking lots complete this rare property. Delivery in only about 1 month, an exceptional opportunity to acquire new immediately. The apartment comes empty but it was furnished by IA to have a better idea of the expected quality of life

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,90M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,25M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,950
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,650
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,68M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces lumineux a jerusalem avec livraison rapide jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,37M
PRE VENTE! BAT YAM QUARTIER ARLOZOROV PROCHE DE LA MER, DU TRAMWAY, DES ECOLES ET DES COMMERCES. EMPLACEMENT IDEAL. MAGNIFIQUE PROJET NEUF DE SEULEMENT 6 ETAGES. BELLES TERRASSES
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,42M
Beautiful new 5 room apartments 127 m2. Lifts. Terrace of 12 m2. Open view. Private parking. Air conditioning. 10 minutes walk from the tram
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking standard
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
For sale, a few minutes walk from the sea and close to the Hilton Hotel, in the old north of Tel-Aviv: 3-room apartment for sale, very luxurious, completely new, with standard parking. Fully furnished, including all Miele furniture and appliances, and much more. For more information, price o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications