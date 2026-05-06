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Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville complexe rotem chani

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,49M
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2
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ID: 37423
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Ostrovski, 33

About the complex

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In downtown Raanana, a 2-minute walk from all shops and amenities. Very nice 4 rooms with mirpeset to the west, parking and cellar. Very bright. Mamad included.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville complexe rotem chani
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,49M
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