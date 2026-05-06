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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
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5
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ID: 37846
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bograshov, 43

About the complex

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In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2 Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms 5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view Elevator RATING TO TWO STAGES

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
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