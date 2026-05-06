  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Cottage triplex rare

Residential quarter Cottage triplex rare

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,97M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 37874
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Peretz Bernshtein, 44

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very rare on the market! Triplex 5-room high-level renovated Cottage. Terrace of 26 m2 from the living room, entirely soccah, with open and green view. Large bright living room with dining area and semi-American kitchen. Large 55 m2 parental suite with dressing room and bathroom. Guest suite with shower, extra bathroom, laundry, air conditioning in each room, private boiler and many parking spaces near the house.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$2,74M
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,48M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,17M
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$7,18M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,51M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Cottage triplex rare
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,97M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,10M
For sale – Superb 4 room apartment on the second line of the sea, with sea view. Located on the 3rd floor on 6, this bright apartment of 100 m2 has a terrace of 14 m2, a mamad, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets and a beautiful balcony bathed in light. Ideally located, a few minutes walk from the sea a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Modern 3-year building. Apartment of 79m2 + 7m2 balcony. Elevator + parking. Open view / 250m from the sea. Very nice volumes
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,69M
Smilansky Netanya Project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Marketing on Pre Sale In the city center of Netanya Close to the beginnings, synagogue,gan and facing the park of Jerusalem Located less than 5 minutes walk from th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications