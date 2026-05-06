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Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,99M
;
10
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ID: 37704
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui offers a rare duplex-penthouse with beautiful volumes, very well located in the city center and courtyard side! Characteristics: - A duplex of about 135 m2 originally 5 pieces transformed into 4 pieces! - On the 5th and 6th floors, - Nice kitchen, equipped with plenty of storage and dining area, and a small extension allowing to make a ‘Halavi corner and Bassari corner, - Spacious living and dining room with access to a first terrace of 7 m2, - A large bedroom and a children's room, - A bathroom and guest toilet, - Upstairs: a XXL master suite, with its private bathroom, - A superb terrace-Souccah of about 80 m2 facing southwest! - A laundry room, - A private cellar on the ground floor, - A covered parking space! The duplex is located in a quiet condominium of 6 floors, well maintained, with an elevator, and a common secure space in the building. Duplex with great potential in the heart of Hadera, close to communities, shops and amenities at an incredible price! Excellent investment or housing product! For a visit, contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,99M
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