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Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,17M
01/06/2026
$1,17M
31/05/2026
$1,17M
;
9
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ID: 37330
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Shevet Naftali, 15

About the complex

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Exceptional apartment in Ashdod – Youd Bet District Located in Shevet Naftali Street, in one of Ashdod's most sought after areas, discover this spacious 152 m2 apartment converted from 5 rooms into an elegant 4 rooms offering beautiful volumes and an ideal distribution for a comfortable family life. Set on the 3rd floor, the apartment enjoys a pleasant 12 m2 mirpeset allowing you to fully enjoy the outdoors. The living spaces are bright, generous and perfectly adapted to a modern lifestyle. Its privileged location in the Youd Bet district places you in the immediate vicinity of all amenities: shops, schools, transport, parks and city interests. A rare opportunity to acquire a spacious property in one of Ashdod's most popular neighbourhoods.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,17M
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