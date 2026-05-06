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Residential quarter Vivre nahlaot charme lumiere et potentiel dinvestissement au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$954,950
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2
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ID: 37389
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Nisim Bachar, 1

About the complex

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In the heart of the authentic and sought after Nahlaot district, this renovated 54 m2 apartment offers a rare quality of life just steps from the Mahane Yehuda Market and the city centre. Located on the 1st floor (20 steps), it consists of a bright living room with open kitchen, a master suite, a second bedroom with balcony of 4m2 and two bathrooms with two toilets, offering modern comfort in a historic setting. Bathed with light thanks to its east and south-west exhibitions, it is currently inhabited as a 3 rooms but can easily be divided into two rental units generating approximately 8,500 per month furnished. An ideal opportunity to live in Jerusalem or make an intelligent investment in one of the most requested neighbourhoods.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Vivre nahlaot charme lumiere et potentiel dinvestissement au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$954,950
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