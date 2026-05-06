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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 3 pieces equipe et meuble

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
;
8
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ID: 37753
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Modigliani, 9

About the complex

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In the heart of Tel Aviv. 15 minutes from the beach. New building with parking. 3 rooms fully equipped and furnished. 78m2 net living space. Very quiet and green street. Perfect for an investment or foot-to-earth in Tel Aviv.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 3 pieces equipe et meuble
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
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