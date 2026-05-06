Residential quarter Villa dexception A ashdod

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A rare and prestigious property combining elegance, impressive volumes and ultra-high-end services.
Built on a plot of 600 m2, this sumptuous villa develops 350 m2 of living space designed in every detail to offer absolute comfort and a unique art of living.
Majestic reception areas, luxurious finishes, noble materials, luxury cuisine, spacious suites and exceptional brightness create a refined and exclusive atmosphere.
Outside, a magnificent private swimming pool fits perfectly into an intimate and elegant environment, ideal to receive and enjoy the full Ashdod climate.
A rare address for a demanding clientele looking for an exceptional property combining prestige, comfort and impeccable quality.
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Ashdod, Israel
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