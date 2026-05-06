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Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,24M
01/06/2026
$2,24M
31/05/2026
$2,24M
;
9
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ID: 36947
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 52

About the complex

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Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, on Pinsker Street, this apartment is just steps from the beach, shopping centres, restaurants and everything the city has to offer. - 81 m2 net _ 2 bedrooms _ 2 bathrooms – Sun terrace of 7 m2 – 4th high floor – Triple exposure – Lift – Parking – Mamad – Tofes 4 obtained Price: 6,300,000 Nis

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,24M
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