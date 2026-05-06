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Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,65M
;
11
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ID: 37600
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 61

About the complex

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Rembrandt Street, close to Rabin Square and about 1 km from the sea, in a central and sought after environment close to the town hall and the Ichilov medical center (very central and sought after area with strong rental and heritage demand). - Located on the 6th floor of a new building delivered in 2025, this 3-room apartment offers an area of 68 m2. - The living space is modern and bright, with recent and quality services. - Beautiful terrace of 14 m2, ideal for enjoying the outside. - The apartment includes a bathroom with toilet and a mamad with custom integrated dressing room. - A parking space completes this property, rare in this area.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,65M
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