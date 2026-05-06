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Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,50M
01/06/2026
$1,50M
31/05/2026
$1,49M
;
6
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ID: 37302
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from the city centre, and renowned educational institutions. Tramway in anticipation. 2 lifts per floor including one of Shabbat and parking Entry early 2027 Latest apartments for sale: 3 rooms ground floor 60m2 and 71m2 garden Exposure: North/East Price : 3,950,000 sh 3 rooms garden 85m2 and 26,5m2 garden Exhibition : North-East Price: 4.200.000 sh 4 rooms 6th floor, 104m2 and 9m2 terrace of which a part succah North-East exhibition Price: 4.200.000 sh 4 rooms ground floor 116m2 and 121m2 garden Price: 6.110.000 sh 5 rooms garden, 137m2 and 27m2 garden Price : 7,900,000 sh 5 rooms 5th floor, 123m2 with 17m2 terrace including a soccah part, beautiful view, Exhibition : North-East Price 5.200.000 sh Penthouses 6 rooms All penthouses are duplex 137m2 with 18m2 terrace Price 7.700.000 sh Payment: 20%/80% Other possible means of payment on request Subject: Prices may vary These prices do not include our agency fees 2% plus maam (VAT)

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,50M
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