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Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
01/06/2026
$1,05M
31/05/2026
$1,05M
;
5
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ID: 37285
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 6 rooms, composed of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors. Project nine deliverable December 2026. Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cultural centre with a film library will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Some examples of prices: 3 rooms 82m2, balcony 12m2 - Price : 2,884,000 4 rooms 83, 85 or 94m2, balcony 12m2 - Price from 2.959.000 5 pieces and 6 pieces also available Prices do not include our agency fees.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
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