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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin avec grand jardin privatif pres de kikar dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,50M
;
11
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ID: 36989
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Esther HaMalka, 7

About the complex

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For exclusive sale, In a quiet and sought after street downtown 13, Ester Hamalka Street In a classified building, typically televival Apartment with garden and very high ceilings of 3.8 m 3 spacious and comfortable rooms with a large private garden 88 m2 + about 82 m2 garden + covered balcony 3 guidelines Hot water 24/7 Ground heating Building renovated in 2017 Independent entrance for the apartment Miklat close to the building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin avec grand jardin privatif pres de kikar dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,50M
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