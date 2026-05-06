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Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$656,750
;
5
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ID: 37454
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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In Bat-Yam a 4-room apartment with sea view, invested, very good condition

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$656,750
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
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