  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,80M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 37719
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David HaMelekh, 33

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New building with high-end construction. Premium location close to all amenities. Private underground parking included. Contact us for more information.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,31M
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$2,65M
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,37M
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,39M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,21M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,80M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,78M
Project in the heart of the Ramez district - High-end finishes
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Show all Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Herzliya, Israel
from
$8,875
Located by the sea, Marina Herzliya Pituach. Sublime duplex penthouse (furnished or empty) of 224sqm living space + 20sqm terrace. Swimming pool + guard + 2 parking spaces + cellar 20m2. Management fee 6500 NIS/month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
New project Katamon Jerusalem from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and garden ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Issue December 2029 Payment metho…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications