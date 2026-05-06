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Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
01/06/2026
$1,14M
31/05/2026
$1,14M
;
6
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ID: 37280
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consisting of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors, deliverable December 2026. Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cultural centre with a film library will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Apartment of 4 rooms 94m2 and 12m2 of mirpeset on the 14th floor Price: 3.200.000 sh including 1 cellar and 1 parking lot Apartment of 4 rooms 104m2 and 12m2 of mirpeset on the 4th floor Price : 3,400,000 sh including 1 cellar and 1 parking lot These prices do not include our agency fees. Please note: in the case of a project under construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
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