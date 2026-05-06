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Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$818,800
01/06/2026
$818,800
31/05/2026
$816,500
;
5
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ID: 37147
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bolivia, 5

About the complex

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Very nice project on Kiryat Yovel bordering Ramat Denya. A residence of 3 buildings, including 2 buildings of 9 floors and 1 of 16 floors. Large choice of apartments with large balconies from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse. Parking for each apartment, cellars reserved for some apartments. Delivery 50 months. Starting price for a 2 room apartment: 67 m2 with 12 m2 terrace: 2300000 nis. The Kiryat Yovel district enjoys magnificent views and is located in a strategic location with optimal access to the main roads, including Begin Boulevard and Golomb Street. The area is also ideally close to the Malcha shopping centre and Teddy Stadium. Nearby are the Beit VeGan neighbourhoods, as well as Ramat Denya and Ramat Sharet.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$818,800
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