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Residential quarter Special investisseur

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$504,100
;
5
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ID: 37455
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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In the neighborhood of Neot Ashkelon, 4 rooms rented 3800 NIS to seize

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$504,100
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