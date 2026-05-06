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Residential quarter Givat mordechai entree herzog

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
01/06/2026
$1,05M
31/05/2026
$1,05M
;
10
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ID: 37163
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    David Zvi Pinkas

About the complex

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The apartment is located at the entrance to Givat Mordechai, on Herzog Boulevard, near Emek Hatsvaim and the Botanical Garden. It is also at the foot of the new tram station, kindergartens and shops. Apartment of 4 rooms with an area of 95 m2 registered, 3 bedrooms including the mamad (safe room). It has 2 bathrooms and a balcony of 12 m2 with beautiful open view. A cellar and a parking space (subject to availability). The apartment requires renovations with great potential. Available immediately.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Givat mordechai entree herzog
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
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