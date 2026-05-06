  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer

Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$887,500
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37649
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Daniel, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New building near the sea. Delivery within 12 months. RDJ with private garden - private parking. Family apartment + garden.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,87M
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,93M
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$3,63M
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Harish, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Coup de fusil dalet ashdod appartement 3 5 pieces a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$621,250
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$887,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$780,645
For sale exclusively – Recent apartment, Bat Yam A rare opportunity to live in peace in the heart of Bat Yam, in a peaceful and pleasant street, close to all amenities. Characteristics of the property: • Living area : 83 m2 • Balcony: 5 m2 • Secured room (Mamad) with dressing room • Spaciou…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$8,20M
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$568,000
Neve Adarim neighborhood. 4 rooms in recent building, spacious and illuminated. Very good product to investment or habitat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications