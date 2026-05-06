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Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,31M
01/06/2026
$2,31M
31/05/2026
$2,31M
;
8
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ID: 37308
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tora VeAvoda, Himmelfarb

About the complex

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Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, beautiful penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Vegan/Kiryat Yovel. Ideal location in terms of amenities and connectivity! With many restaurants, shops, it offers a lively urban life. Furthermore, the proximity of the tramway to the Tel Aviv train and the central bus station for all Israeli cities is a significant advantage for your travel. It is an exceptional location for a practical and dynamic life. Ideal for those looking for active religious life near synagogues and schools. Built on a single floor, this 5-room apartment with living and dining room of 167m2 and 44m2 of terrace open from all sides on a splendid view, includes 4 bedrooms including one parent, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar. It is also air conditioned, with underfloor heating, video intercom, empty garbage on the landing, chemesh doud, electric shutters but also manual for the Shabbat, secured by an armored door and a fire detector system... Price : 6,500,000 (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding tax)

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,31M
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