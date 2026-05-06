  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple

Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,598
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 37597
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very nice two pieces well arranged. Separate toilets and bathroom. Outdoor terrace. Fully renovated apartment with modern and new facilities.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,30M
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,55M
Residential quarter Jardin au tabo
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,90M
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec parking souterrain
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces balcon avec ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,598
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium
Show all Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,89M
For sale, superb 2 bedroom apartment fully renovated, located at 56 Allenby Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv. Located on the 2nd floor of a building with elevator, this property offers a modern, comfortable and perfectly optimized living environment. Each space has been designed to combine …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Show all Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,37M
UNIQUE JARDIN APPARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PISCINE AND PARKING • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 1 dressing room • 1 bathroom, 1 toilet • Fully furnished • 90 m2 + 100 m2 • Private garden with swimming pool • Private parking Place Habima / Boulevard Rothschild Price: IL 9,500,000 Contact us for more i…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
In the sought after district of David HaReuveni in Jerusalem, in the heart of a high-quality religious environment, is revealed an apartment that perfectly embodies the balance between modern comfort and Jewish way of life. This spacious 4 rooms of about 100 m2, in excellent condition, is l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications