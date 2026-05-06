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Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$28,000
;
7
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ID: 37116
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Bilu

About the complex

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Villa downtown Raanana, quiet street near school Bilou. Level 1: very large living room with dining area, separate kitchen, master bedroom with dressing room overlooking the pool. Level 2: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Level 3: one suite. Basement: large room and mamad. Swimming pool and garden. Parking.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$28,000
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