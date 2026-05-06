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Residential quarter Penthouse 4 piEces agamim

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$701,320
01/06/2026
$701,320
31/05/2026
$699,350
;
9
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ID: 37354
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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4 room penthouse apartment in the Agamim district. Building Y.H. Dimri, near the park. Unique apartment upstairs. Living area: 105 m2 + mirpeset of 30 m2 (sukkah). Beautiful apartment with a ceiling height of 3 m, renovated kitchen, generous spaces, transparent safety bars, central air conditioning. Exceptional apartment.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse 4 piEces agamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$701,320
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