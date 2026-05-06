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Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m kiryat hayovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$818,800
01/06/2026
$818,800
31/05/2026
$816,500
;
2
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ID: 37307
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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4 room apartment 80m2, Kiryat Hayovel, Jerusalem 10th floor, work to be planned Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning living room, shower shemesh, hot water balloon, radiators, roller shutters Armored door, elevator Price: 2.300.000 sh

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$818,800
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