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Residential quarter Superbe duplex dizengoff ben gourion avec mamad et ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,50M
;
8
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ID: 36925
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 174

About the complex

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Superb new duplex with roof terrace for sale exclusively in Dizengoff, near Ben Gurion Boulevard. A charming 3-room apartment with elevator. High level calm and retreating. Fourth and fifth floors. 49 m2 living space + balcony of 18 m2. On the first level: kitchen, living room, bathroom, toilet and master bedroom. Upstairs: master suite and access to roof terrace. Ideal! Bright and offering an open view!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe duplex dizengoff ben gourion avec mamad et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,50M
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