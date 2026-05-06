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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$658,600
01/06/2026
$658,600
31/05/2026
$656,750
;
10
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ID: 37022
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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AU CŒUR DU QUARTIER AGAMIM, 5P SPACIEUX AVEC VUE SUR LE LAC, ENTRÉE IMMÉDIATE

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$658,600
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