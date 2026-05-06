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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces ideal pour investissement pied a terre ou premiere acquisition

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
01/06/2026
$1,59M
31/05/2026
$1,59M
;
5
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ID: 36967
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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For sale – 3 room apartment ideal for investment, foot-to-earth or first acquisition ?️ Quiet street near Bograshov and the sea – Tel Aviv-Jaffa Price: 4,480,000 Located in a new and sought after building, this apartment enjoys a central location while offering an exceptional calm, in the heart of Tel Aviv. Main features: • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 60 m2 • Balcony • 1st floor on 5 with elevator • Mamad (safe room) • Balcony rear sunny, quiet and intimate • Bright apartment with smart distribution, state as new • Registered parking at the Tabu – mechanical parking system ? Premium Location: Within walking distance of the beach, cafes, commercial areas, cultural centres and public transport. Currently rented: 10,000 per month Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 2 % + VAT Licence No. 31928721

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces ideal pour investissement pied a terre ou premiere acquisition
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
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