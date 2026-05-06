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Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,67M
01/06/2026
$2,67M
31/05/2026
$2,66M
;
6
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ID: 37007
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Tarshish

About the complex

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Rare on the market: superb independent villa built on a plot of 315 m2, offering 270 m2 living space spread over three levels (subsoil, ground floor and first floor). It has a large bright living room, spacious kitchen, several comfortable rooms and beautiful living spaces. Outside, a large terrace with private swimming pool of 8 meters by 3, as well as a private parking. Located in a quiet and sought after residential area, just a few minutes drive from the beach, shops and main axes of the city. Exceptional price, well below the market (family cost): only 7,100,000 A rare opportunity not to be missed to live or invest in a quality environment in Ashdod.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,67M
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