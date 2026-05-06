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Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces en plein centre ville recent

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$543,150
;
5
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ID: 37476
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Neve Shalom, 16

About the complex

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Beautiful 4 rooms downtown

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces en plein centre ville recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$543,150
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