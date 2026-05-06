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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove a bavli face au parc

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,40M
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10
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ID: 36976
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Kosowski, 38

About the complex

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New on sale exclusively Kosovsky Street 58 First line in front of Yarkon Park! Beautiful 4 room apartment, bright and exceptionally surrounded by greenery. Renovated with quality materials by an architect! 87 m2 living space + 16 m2 of luxurious balcony 1st floor Building with lift (total accessibility) Street side Master bedroom + mamad + children's room Standard and covered parking 1999 building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove a bavli face au parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,40M
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