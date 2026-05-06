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Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,74M
01/06/2026
$3,74M
31/05/2026
$3,73M
;
3
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ID: 36961
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin, Levinsky Toast

About the complex

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Spectacular penthouse in a new building (2021) – Close to Shuk HaCarmel & Nahalat Binyamin Located on Gruzenberg Street, just a few steps from the market, the beach and the most vibrant places in Tel Aviv, this rare penthouse offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort and privileged location. Property Details: 3 rooms (2 bedrooms — including a secure room mamad + living room) 2 bathrooms 4th floor with elevator 92.2 m2 inside 28.2 m2 of sunny terrace 83.3 m2 of private rooftop 2 private parking spaces ( robotised system) Rooftop space: Private Jacuzzi Outdoor Kitchen & BBQ Area A perfect outdoor space to receive, relax and enjoy the city view. Price: 10,500,000 For an exclusive visit and more details, contact Premium Real Estate.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,74M
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