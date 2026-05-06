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Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,382
01/06/2026
$3,382
31/05/2026
$3,373
;
4
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ID: 36963
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

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For Rent - New Building - Entrance Start January A beautiful and modern apartment in a new building of high standing, available early January. Property Details: 2 rooms (1 bedroom + living room) Balcony New building Bright apartment with a well thought out arrangement Price : 9,500 Contact us for a video or a visit. Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 1 month + VAT Licence number : 31928721

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,382
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